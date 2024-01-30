Man held for selling drug laced chocolates in Hyderabad

The arrested person is Hilaluddin Mazumdar (29), a pan shop owner from Nanakramguda and a native of Assam.

Published Date - 30 January 2024

Hyderabad: The TS-NAB team along with the local police nabbed one person in alleged possession of chocolates laced with marijuana at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli on Monday night. Officials seized 560 chocolates weighing about 2,800 grams from him.

Police said Mazumdar who migrated to the city in 2021, started a pan shop business at Nanakramguda in 2022.

Learning about the demand for drug laced chocolates in the area; he procured them from one Bipin, a drug peddler in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

“He placed the order online and collected them through courier parcels. He bought each drug laced chocolate costs Rs 5 and sold it to his pan shop customers at a higher rate,” said an official.