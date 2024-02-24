Hyderabad: Car crashed into cycling track at Nanakramguda

The driver who is suspected to have been driving the car quite speedily, lost control of the steering wheel resulting in the mishap.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 09:18 AM

Hyderabad: A rashly driven car went out of control and crashed into the road median of the solar roof cycling track at Nanakramguda in the city on Saturday morning. No casualties were reported.

The SUV car, jumped the main road and entered into the cycling track and crashed to the road median.

The driver went absconding after the incident.