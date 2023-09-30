| Solar Roof Cycling Track To Be Thrown Open On Oct 1

Hyderabad: Solar roof cycling track to be thrown open on October 1

The 23-km three-lane track has two stretches converging at Narsingi Junction.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:51 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Giving a major push to the bicycling community in Hyderabad, the country’s first innovative solar roof cycling track is all set to be thrown open on October 1.

Special Chief Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar on Saturday shared a video teasing the inauguration of the track on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The 23-km three-lane track has two stretches converging at Narsingi Junction. An 8.5 km stretch from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and another 14.5 km stretch from Kollur to Narsingi.

It has facilities including parking space, surveillance cameras, food courts, drinking water, and restrooms. Along with bicycle repair shops, and bicycle docking; rental stations will also be made available.

Apart from protecting cyclists from sun, rain, and other weather conditions, the solar roof panels will also isolate them from main traffic enhancing safety. Producing clean energy and making the track self-sustainable, this will also illuminate the track 24×7.