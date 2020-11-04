Man held with dagger at Chandrayangutta

A history sheet is maintained against the accused, Habeeb Talha, a resident of Barkas under Chandrayangutta police station limits, for his involvement in several criminal cases

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police arrested Habeeb Talha and seized a dagger from him on Wednesday.

According to the police, a history sheet is maintained against Habeeb Talha, a resident of Barkas under Chandrayangutta police station limits, for his involvement in several criminal cases registered at different police stations.

On Tuesday night, he was found moving along with a dagger and was caught during vehicle checking by the police. Habeeb Talha was produced before the court and remanded.

