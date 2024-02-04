Man injured in sloth bear attack in Rajanna-Sircilla

The incident occurred when the victim went to his agricultural field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 08:37 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: A farmer Guguloth Hari Lal sustained serious injuries in a sloth bear attack near Devunigutta thanda of Yellareddypet mandal on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred when the victim went to his agricultural field.

According to villagers, while Hari Lal was working in his agricultural field, the sloth bear emerged from the nearby forest and attacked Hari Lal. He sustained severe injuries on his face and head. His face was damaged beyond recognition.

The bear fled from the spot when other people raised an alarm. They shifted him to a private hospital in Yellareddypet from where he was shifted to Hyderabad. His condition was stated to be critical.