Man jumps into well, dies rescuing cat

By PTI Published Date - 07:32 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Bhubaneswar: One person died while rescuing a cat that fell into an open well near Patia railway station in the city on Wednesday, fire service officials said.

The incident took place 50-year-old Sibaram Sahoo, an ice cream seller, jumped into the abandoned well after seeing the cat fall into it. But he drowned in it as did the cat, they said.

As Sahoo did not come out, two other persons who saw him jump into the well, entered it to rescue him. They fell ill inside the well and were rescued by the fire service personnel, who were called in.

They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors said their condition is stable.

Sahoo’s body was fished out of the well, the official said.

He apparently died due to asphyxiation but the exact reason will be known only after post mortem, an official of the hospital said.

“I had entered the well to help Sibaram, but came out soon as I could not breathe properly due to the gas inside it,” said his brother Bhajaman.

Sahoo hailed from Ganjam district and is survived by two daughters, his family said.