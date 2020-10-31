Man jumps off building after wife’s death in Hyderabad

The condition of the man, Durgesh Singh (25) was said to be critical

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: A man jumped from the second floor of a building at Mangalhat after seeing the body of his wife who died under suspicious circumstances. The condition of the man was said to be critical.

According to the police, Durgesh Singh (25) married Vaishali (21) a few months ago against the wishes of her family members. After the marriage, Vaishali was living at the house of Durgesh, who was an idol maker.

On August 28 night, Vaishali was found unconscious in the house by Durgesh who rushed her to Osmania General Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on Friday night. A week ago, Vaishali called up her mother over the phone and told that she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws, the police said.

On Saturday, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites. “Durgesh on noticing the body of his wife brought in an ambulance leapt from the second floor of the building. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he is under treatment,” said G Ranaveer Reddy, SHO, Mangalhat police station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .