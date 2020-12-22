Man killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

The driver of a loaded truck in an attempt to escape an auto-rickshaw which was coming in a wrong route lost control and hit the victim’s bike

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old private employee died on spot after a rashly driven truck hit his motorcycle at Bachupally here on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred when the victim Narsing Rao was proceeding on his motorcycle from Bachupally towards Pragathi Nagar. When he reached near Bawarchi Kaman in Pragathi Nagar, the driver of a loaded truck in an attempt to escape an auto-rickshaw which was coming in a wrong route lost control and hit Rao’s bike.

He fell on the road and suffered injuries and died on the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .