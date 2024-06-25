16 labourers injured as auto rickshaw overturns in Kothagudem

Four labourers, Borra Veerababu, Koram Parvathy, Chinta Sujatha and M Uma were seriously injured. They were shifted to Government General Hospital in Kothagudem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 09:22 PM

Kothagudem: An auto rickshaw carrying agricultural labourers overturned near Mylaram village of Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district on Tuesday evening injuring as many 16 labourers.

The accident took place when the labourers of Chintapentagudem tribal village in the mandal were returning home after finishing their work in farm fields at Mylaram.