Man kills brother after fight over a gun in Uttar Pradesh

18 May 22

Bijnor: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district has been arrested for allegedly shooting his elder brother, who tried to stop him from carrying a gun to the fields.

Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor Superintendent of Police, said the accused Brajveer Singh was taking his licensed double-barrel gun to the fields to scare away stray cattle.

His brother, Rupendra tried to stop him, which led to an altercation between the two brothers and Brajveer allegedly opened fire at the former.

The bullet hit Rupendra in the stomach and he was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The family members of the deceased claimed that the gun went off accidentally.

Brajveer has been arrested and booked under IPC section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

