Man kills father and uncle over family issues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:40 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man killed his father and uncle in full public view at Mailardevpally on Saturday evening over family issues. According to the police, Rakesh (30) lived along with his family at Babul Reddy Nagar in Mailardevpally police station limits.

On Saturday, there was an argument between Rakesh and his relatives including father Laxmi Narayana (55) and uncle Srinivas (60).

During the quarrel Rakesh took an iron rod and attacked Narayana and Srinivas brutally leading to severe head injuries. Both of them were pronounced dead at hospital, said ACP Rajendranagar, B.Gangadhar.

The police registered a case and started investigation. Following the murder, panic prevailed in the locality.

Several people who witnessed the incident, filmed it using mobile phones even as some of the family members intervened and tried to stop Rakesh.