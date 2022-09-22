Man kills wife by slitting her throat in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Mahabubabad: In a horrific incident, a man who suspected his wife of cuckolding him, attacked her with a butcher’s knife and killed her on the spot at Advocates’ colony here on Thursday. The woman, Kalpana (27) died on the spot, police said

The assailant Jatoth Bhaskar of Bhavani Nagar thanda went to a house where Kalpana was working as a maid servant. He was inebriated and picked up a quarrel with her and the house owner asked them to go away.

As Kalpana was walking along the road, he attacked her with a butcher’s knife. Kalpana bled to death in the street even as horrified passersby watched the attack. Bhaskar, had earlier worked in butcher’s shop for sometime, but was removed from the job as he was erratic and was addicted to liquor.

Later, he started a chicken centre, but hardly opened it due to his regular drinking habit. Bhaskar has reportedly told the police that he had killed his wife as he was suspecting her fidelity for some time now.

The couple got married more than a decade ago after some courtship and they had three school going daughters. Mahabubabad Town CI Satish, SI Ravi and other staff visited the places and collected the evidence. A case has been registered against Bhaskar.