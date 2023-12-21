| Man Murdered By His Rivals In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 AM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: A man was murdered allegedly by his rivals at Kulsumpura on Wednesday night.

The victim, Anil was involved in many criminal cases and his body bearing injuries was found at an isolated place near Gopi Hotel Kulsumpura on Thursday morning.

On information senior officials rushed to the spot and after preliminary examination shifted the body to mortuary.

A case is registered.

More details awaited.