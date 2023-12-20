Life turns upside down for Pallavi Prasanth as police arrests him

The Jubilee Hills Police have filed nine cases under different sections of law against him, his brother Maha Veer, and several of his followers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Pallavi Prashanth

Siddipet: Life has turned upside down for Pallavi Prasanth, who shot to fame after winning the Bigg Boss Season-7 title. Within hours after winning the Bigg Boss title on December 17 as the Jubilee Police took him into custody on Wednesday at his home, holding him responsible for the disturbance caused outside the Annapurna Studios on December 17 night after his victory.

The Jubilee Hills Police have filed nine cases under different sections of law against him, his brother Maha Veer, and several of his followers. A Hyderabad police team which arrived at Kolgur village on Wednesday evening, took him into custody. It is expected that he is produced before the court on Wednesday.

Drama prevailed over his arrest since morning, as TV channels ran headlines saying that Prasanth had disappeared as the police were preparing to arrest him. However, Prasanth came out of his home and interacted with some media persons. Dozens of TV channels and YouTube channels from across the State have descended on this otherwise calm village, to interview him. However, he has just spoken to the media and termed the news of his disappearance false.

Prasanth had lunch with some Ayyappa devotees at his home. Tension prevailed for a while as police team from Hyderabad arrived at Kolgur by evening. His mother and other relatives were seen sobbing while the Police were taking them in the vehicle.