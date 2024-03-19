Man murdered by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

The victim, Mallikarjun, a resident of Laxmi Narsimha colony was at his house when two persons came and took him out on pretext of discussing some issue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by unidentified persons at Nagole in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Mallikarjun, a resident of Laxmi Narsimha colony was at his house when two persons came and took him out on pretext of discussing some issue.

The duo took him to an isolated place a little away from the colony and allegedly stabbed him to death, said the Nagole police.

On information the police reached the spot and formed special teams to identify and nab the assailants. A case is registered.