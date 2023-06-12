Man murdered in full public view in Zaheerabad

A man was murdered in full public view near the Khaja Miya Hotel in Zaheerabad town on Monday

06:55 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Sangareddy: A man was murdered in full public view near the Khaja Miya Hotel in Zaheerabad town on Monday.

Mohammad Maqsood (40), who was allegedly involved in criminal cases earlier, was attacked with sickles and knives, reportedly by his rivals, on Monday afternoon. With the attackers inflicting multiple injuries on his body, Maqsood died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that two persons attacked Maqsood. The incident triggered panic in the town.

The body was shifted to the Area Hospital Zaheerabad for autopsy. Police have registered a case and are investigating.