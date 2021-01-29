Man slips off 5th floor while walking, dies in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Sangareddy: An elderly man slipped from the 5th floor of his apartment at PJR Colony in Ameenpur Mandal on Thursday night at 8.15 pm and died of injuries sustained from the fall.

The victim, identified as D Ramesh (60), was walking on the terrace of his apartment when he slipped and fell. Death was instantaneous for ramesh who is survived by his wife and two children. A case was registered.

