Four nominations filed in Medak, one in Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 07:25 PM

Sangareddy: Four persons filed nominations for the Medak Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of filing nominations on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao filed his nomination while Congress leaders led by Medak MLA Mynampally Rohit Rao filed a nomination on behalf of Medak Congress candidate Neelam Madhu. Raghunandan was the first candidate to file the nomination for Medak this time.

Dodla Venkatesham filed two sets of nominations from the Telangana Prajashakthi Party, while Chikkulapally Naveen Kumar filed one set as an independent candidate. Candidates submitted their nomination papers to Medak District Collector and Returning Officer Rahul Raj at his office.

Meanwhile, one set of nominations was received in Zaheerabad. Congress leaders filed a nomination on behalf of party candidate Suresh Shetkar.