Man stabbed to death in Kamareddy district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 04:44 PM

Kamareddy: A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight at in Rameshwarpally area of the district on Tuesday. He was identified as Naveen of Arepalli village of Ramareddy mandal.

According to reports, Naveen was travelling in an auto when three persons intercepted him at Rameshwarpally area and stabbed him to death. The reason for the murder is not known.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.