Man throttles wife to death in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

JAGTIAL: A 35-year-old woman was throttled to death, allegedly by her husband, after she failed to prepare egg curry as per his wish in in TR nagar, Jagtial on Sunday night.

According to police, Katta Sanjay, who was in an inebriated condition, entered into argument with his wife Sumalatha as she refused to prepare egg curry.

As the argument turned serious, Sanjay allegedly throttled Sumalatha to death.

Sumalatha’s father has also alleged that Sanjay killed her for additional dowry.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.