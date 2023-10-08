Man throws detonator at YSRCP MLA Sankara Narayana, arrested.

The incident took place as the MLA Sankar Narayana arrived in Gaddam Thanda village to participate in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

The incident took place as the MLA Sankar Narayana arrived in Gaddam Thanda village to participate in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme on Sunday.

Sri Sathya Sai: A man identified as Ganesh hurled a detonator at Penukonda MLA Sankar Narayana’s convoy on Sunday.

He was taken into custody by the police.

The incident took place as the MLA Sankar Narayana arrived in Gaddam Thanda village to participate in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme on Sunday.

The MLA’s supporters immediately caught hold of the miscreant and handed him over to the police.

Also Read AP Minister Roja to file case in Supreme Court against Bandaru Satyanarayana