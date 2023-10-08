AP Minister Roja to file case in Supreme Court against Bandaru Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:35 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Vijayawada: Tourism minister R.K. Roja has said that she would file a case in the Supreme Court against former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for his derogatory remarks and fight a legal battle seeking deterrent action.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, she said that the TDP leaders had become mad after their president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. “Why is Chandrababu unable to come out of prison if he is not at fault? They have targeted me only to divert public attention against TDP failures. TDP and Jana Sena Party know only cheap politics,” she observed.

Noting that Bandaru, despite being a minister in the past, made such remarks against a woman which were never heard of in the past, Roja said that it only showed the scant respect he had for women in his home and in his constituency. “I will fight the legal battle only to teach a fitting lesson to people like Bandaru,” she stated.