Man who cut wife’s stomach to check baby’s gender sentenced to life

By ANI Updated On - 26 May 2024, 10:52 AM

Budaun: In Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun, a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for cutting open his 8-month pregnant wife’s stomach to check the unborn child’s gender.

The case dates back to September 19, 2020, when the accused, identified as Pannalal, father of five daughters, driven by a desire for a son, attacked his eight-month-pregnant wife, Anita, in an attempt to determine the unborn child’s gender. This resulted in severe injuries to Anita and the unborn child.

“It is a case of September 19, 2020. Accused Pannalal and victim Anita have five daughters. But the accused wanted a son. So, he wanted to check the gender of the 6th child. He attacked his wife, Anita, severely injuring her and the unborn child,” Assistant District Government Counsel (criminal), Munendra Pratap Singh said.

Anita, the victim, recounted the horrifying incident, saying, “I have five daughters. He (accused Pannalal) wanted to check the gender of the 6th child. He attacked me, cutting out my intestines and injuring the unborn child. After that, I was not conscious, then he escaped.”

The court, recognizing the severity of the crime, sentenced Pannalal to life imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs. 50,000.

“The court has sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs. 50,000, “Assistant District Government Counsel (criminal), Munendra Pratap Singh said.

The victim Anita welcomed the verdict saying, “The court has sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court has served justice to me.”