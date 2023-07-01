Mana Ooru-Mana Badi: New avatar of Yellareddypet school starts attracting students

Telangana government had launched the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to develop infrastructure in 26,072 government and local body schools under 12 components in a phased manner

Yellareddypet high school renovated under Mana Ooru Mana Bandi programme.

Rajanna-Sircilla: The State government’s efforts to regain the past glory of government schools seems to be yielding good results.

The Zilla Parishad High School, Yellareddypet, is a classic example for that since a number of students are showing interest to join the school. So far, 118 students have joined different classes in this academic year. In order to strengthen all government schools in the State, the State government had launched the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to develop infrastructure in 26,072 government and local body schools under 12 components in a phased manner.

As part of the programme, the Yellareddypet ZPHS school, which was in a dilapidated condition, was renovated spending Rs 8.5 crore.

Besides modern classrooms along with digital boards, playground, library, labs and other facilities were also developed in the school, with the inauguration of the new avatar of the school being done by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on June 20.

Impressed by the facilities being provided in the school, many parents are now showing interest to join their wards in the school. A total of 118 new students have joined the school so far. The highest of 74 students have joined in Class VII followed by Class VIII (21 students), Class VI (18), Class IX (3) and Class X (2 students). The total strength of the school is 350.

Speaking to Telangana Today, School Headmaster Dabbeda Hanmandlu said the modern facilities developed in the school were attracting the parents to join their wards in the school. Moreover, the 99 percent result in the SSC exams was also one reason for the motivation of the parents.

Two students of ZPHS got 10 GPA in SSC result while a private school in the mandal got three GPAs, he said.

A model lab along with 48 computers, 400 seating capacity dining hall, kitchen sheds, separate toilets for boys and girls, water filter plant, digital boards, running water facility and hand wash facility were also provided.

It may be recalled here that the first Kindergarten to Post Graduation institution in the State was also developed in Gambhiraopet mandal of the district under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. Inaugurated last year, the institution had taken up under public and private partnership with the support of Raheja Corp Foundation, which developed the institution under its corporate social responsibility.

The centre is developed in a sprawling of six acres of land spending Rs 3 crore with corporate facilities.

Besides an Anganwadi centre with 250 seating capacity, 70 classrooms, modern digital library, science lab, robotic lab, skill development centre with 50 computers, 1000 seating capacity dining hall and other facilities, were also developed. A girls’ hostel for degree students was also constructed.

A modern sports stadium with international standards was also developed in the sprawling area of 4,500 square feet. Besides athletic track, cricket, volleyball, football, basketball courts were also developed.

