Mancherial animal lover successfully completes his cycle trip to Srisailam

Mancherial: Padma Sandesh Gupta, a staunch animal lover from Mancherial town returned home by successfully completing his cycling trip to temple town Srisailam here on Sunday. He was welcomed by his family members and friends.

He embarked on the marathon bicycle trip to spread awareness about saving animals which are killed due to road mishaps. Sandesh set off to the temple town on December 10 and reached his destination on December 17. He came back to Mancherial on Sunday morning, covering a distance of 1,100 kilometers.

He stated that he visited the town as part of his mission to cover 12 Jyothirlingas of the country. He stated that he had pedalled to 11 abodes of Lord Shiva situated in 13 states of the country, travelling a distance 15,000 kilometers.

To his credit, the 32-year crusader of environment has successfully cycled from Mancherial to Varanasi, in order to create awareness on deaths of animals by vehicles on national highways covering a distance of 2,750 kilometers, from June 27 to August 4 in 2021.

He claimed that he buried bodies of monkeys, squirrels, etc., while travelling by the eco-friendly means of transit. Sandesh had pedalled a 4,000 kilometer long expedition from Mancherial to temple town Rameshwaram of Tamil Nadu for the same cause in October of 2021.

He is known for conducting final rites of animals which are crushed to death by vehicles on roads by accepting donations of barely Rs 1 from users of social media platforms.