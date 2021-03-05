Mancherial auto drivers observe bandh opposing fuel prices

G Mukesh Goud, honorary president of district auto-rickshaw drivers and owners union, said drivers and owners of the auto-rickshaws were running in losses due to the rise in fuel prices

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Mancherial: Around 10,000 auto-rickshaw drivers observed a 24-hour-long shutdown protesting against the increasing prices of fuel, across Mancherial district on Friday.

G Mukesh Goud, honorary president of district auto-rickshaw drivers and owners union, said drivers and owners of the auto-rickshaws were running in losses due to the rise in fuel prices. He demanded the hike in fares in the wake of hike in prices of the fuel.

The president further said that the rise of fuel prices was resulting in increases of the liquid petroleum gas, spare parts of auto-rickshaws, etc., He wanted the Union government to take steps for reducing the rates and help the drivers community, which was already hit by Covid-19 lockdown. He thanked those who extended their cooperation to the strike.

The union’s working president Potta Madhukar and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .