Mancherial: Banners, wall posters of 37th national road safety month released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 08:00 PM

Collector Santosh and RTO Kishtaiah release banners and wall posters of the 37th national road safety month, in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that motorists and pedestrians should follow road safety rules and norms. He along with Road Transport Officer L Kishtaiah unveiled wall banners, posters and stickers relating to the 37th national road safety month-2024, here on Wednesday.

Santosh said that the event was being organised from January 15 to February 15. A slew of programmes are being conduct in educational institutions to create awareness among the public over the safety norms as part of the national road safety month. He urged the two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, while motorists should fasten their seat belts. He requested them not to ride vehicles while speaking on mobile phones.

The Collector told the owners of passenger-vehicles not to transport passengers more than capacity. He asked the goods carriers to follow speed limits to prevent road mishaps and reach their destinations. He said that road accidents contribute a major portion of deaths occurring in the country, throwing many families out of the gear.

Motor vehicle inspector J Yogeshwar Singh, Assistant MVI D Srikanth and many others were present.