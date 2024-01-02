Mancherial: Carmel Convent High School to celebrate golden jubilee jamboree on Thursday

Two former students of Carmel Convent High School were CEOs of IT companies abroad, while Ajmeera Bobby had become the first woman pilot of Telangana, said Sister Rincy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

CCHS principal sister Rincy

Mancherial: Carmel Convent High School principal sister Rincy said that the golden jubilee jamboree of the institution would be celebrated to mark completion of the school’s 50 years on Thursday. She addressed pressmen here on Tuesday.

Rincy said that the school was established by the Congregation of Mother of Carmel Kerala, in residential quarters of the then ACC, a cement manufacturer with barely 36 students in June of 1973. The school has become a reliable destination in the district for quality education over a period of time. As many as 42 batches of Class X passed out from the institution so far, she stated.

Also Read Every Praja Palana application will be computerised: Minister Ponguleti

The principal further said that the school currently had a strength of 2,147 students, 69 teaching staff and 36 supporting staff. The institution was shifted to an existing building in 1982 and the first batch of SSC appeared for examinations in 1992. Cooperation of teachers, innovative teaching methods and special focus on holistic growth of the students play a vital role in the success of the school.

Stating that alumni of the school were excelling in various fields, she said two former students were CEOs of IT companies abroad, while Ajmeera Bobby had become the first woman pilot of Telangana. Many students studied at the school became doctors and lawyers in the town. Forty eight students got national level medals, while 86 students bagged state medals in sports.

While Adilabad Bishop[ Dr Prince Antony Panengaden was president of the jamboree, MLA K Premsagar Rao was the chief guest of the event.