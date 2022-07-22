Mancherial: Congress activists fault Centre for targeting Sonia Gandhi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Mancherial: Wearing black badges, members and leaders of the Congress party staged a rasta-roko condemning the union government over interrogation of the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, here on Friday.

Led by District Congress Committee president Kokkirala Surekha, hundreds of activists gathered at the busy Bellampalli Chowrasta and blocked traffic and caused inconvenience to motorists for over an hour. They raised slogans against the Centre for harassing Sonia Gandhi with the help of the enforcement agency. They found fault with it for interrogating her citing the National Herald case.

Surekha opined that it was regrettable that the union government was targetting Sonia Gandhi who made many sacrifices for the country. She said that activists of the party would extend their support to the chief. She stated that the public would teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming polls for its anti-public policies.

Former MLC K Premsagar Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, former minister Boda Janardhan, ex MLA Sridevi, INTUC leader Janak Prasad, Chennur Assembly segment in-charge Raghunath Reddy, DCC vice president Nukala Ramesh and many others were present.