Mancherial: Devotees throng Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam on Ekadashi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Couples perform Sri Satyanarayana Swami vratam on the premises of the famed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Friday.

Mancherial: A large number of devotees thronged the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam, situated on a hillock at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal on the occasion of auspicious Ekadashi of Kartheeka masam on Friday. The temple is regarded as Annavaram of Telangana.

Temple Executive Officer Sankatala Srinivas said that about 10,000 devotees from the district and neighboring Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Peddapalliand and Jagtial districts made a beeline to the shrine. They performed special prayers after a holy dip in river Godavari abutting the village.

The devotees lit diyas on the temple premises and then dined underneath the trees. The pilgrims arrived by cars, jeeps, tracstor trolleys and auto-rickshaws. The TSRTC-Mancherial depot operated special buses from Mancherial town to Gudem. The sleepy village has come alive with the presence of the devotees.

Meanwhile, 662 couples performed Satyanarayana vratam, an important and annual ritual to express their gratitude for the well-being of their family members. The shrine is the much sought after pilgrim centre for conducting the ritual. The management of the shrine fed 1,000 devotees, arranged a medical camp and created drinking water and other basic amenities for the convenience of the pilgrims. Luxettipet Inspector Kareemullah Khan supervised security arrangements.