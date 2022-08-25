Mancherial Medical College all set to start from this academic year

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Mancherial: Stage is set for starting the newly created government medical college of Mancherial district from this academic year 2022-23, bringing respite to local students of medicine course. The college, one of the eight sanctioned in different parts of Telangana in 2021, is going to be operated in temporary structures built in the existing agriculture market yard at Ramnagar in district headquarters. The estimated cost of the works was Rs 14 crore. It has an intake of 150 seats per annum and is equipped with 330-bedded government general hospital.

College principal Dr Suleman Md told ‘Telangana Today’ that the necessary amenities were created for smooth conduct of the classes at the college by this October. He stated that classrooms, laboratories, gym, demo rooms, canteen, electricity, etc., were ready. He added that 3,000 books would be received soon. A private building was taken on rent for providing a hostel facility.

48 teachers, 42 senior residents

According to college authorities, the institution has 48 teachers including professors as against the sanctioned strength of 54 to teach anatomy, physiology and biochemistry. It was recently provided with 42 senior residents who would discharge duties at the institution. As many as 148 staffers including sanitation workers would be working on the basis of outsourcing by an agency for the college.

The principal said that a three-member committee of National Medical Commission (NMC) which inspected the college infrastructure in February last, was satisfied. The apex regulatory body, however, raised an objection over operation of the medical college under iron sheds during a virtual inspection carried out in July. But, the authorities gave an undertaking to build better structures in the near future.

Meanwhile, the NMC’s recent nod to commence medical colleges in Ramagundam, Mahabubabad, Jagtial, Wanaparthy and Sangareddy districts from this academic year rekindled hopes of the authorities of the institution.

The commission is expected to approve the start of the institution since it was the first year, paving way for taking admissions into the MBBS course and classes soon, he exuded confidence.

Boon to local medicine student

So far, students belonging to this district were forced to go to Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad to pursue medicine course, often incurring heavy expenses.

In February, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy along with Government Whip Balka Suman inspected the works of the government medical college. He stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would formally inaugurate the institution in a month or two. He said that the facility was a boon to students of the district.