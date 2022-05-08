This dhaba in Hyderabad is hotspot for food, fun and selfies

By Epsita Gunti - 8 May 22

The Punjabi Haveli Dhaba, the brainchild of a RJ-turned-entrepreneur, offers much more than just food and a colourful ambience.

Hyderabad: Bringing the old-school authentic Punjabi dhaba feel and the new-age selfie craze together, this place in Shamirpet is embodying all things ‘changa’.

The moment you enter Punjabi Haveli Dhaba, you will notice ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ in bold yellow giving a quirky welcome to customers. Keeping up the mood, the dhaba offers much more than just food and a colourful ambience.

“A lot of people travel via highways on a regular basis and in most places there is a lack of good quality food and clean washrooms. To fill that gap, we opened Punjabi Haveli Dhaba around six months back on Dasara,” says Rahul Anand, an RJ-turned-entrepreneur.

Sharing the space is Hyderabad’s first ever selfie museum giving the picture-crazy folks a perfect spot to hang out. With over 20 selfie booths, one can click innumerable pictures by paying Rs 300 for a span of 30 minutes.

Speaking of how the idea of starting a selfie museum came about, Rahul says, “I have observed that whenever people came to eat at our place, they spent half of the time eating the food and the other half clicking pictures in every corner of the dhaba. That is when we thought of using the extra space we have to create this selfie museum.”

With creative backgrounds like a millionaire’s bedroom where you will find fake notes all over the bed, Barbie box with an all-pink interior and London telephone booth among others, it has both air-conditioned indoor sets and outdoor sets. There is also a mini play area for kids with slides and bouncy castles catering to families.

As the name suggests, the dhaba serves authentic Punjabi food like Chole Bhature, Amritsari Kulcha, and Paratha. The other highlight is their glass of lassi which is touted to be the longest in the city.

