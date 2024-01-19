Mancherial: Kin of labourers told apply for compensation by Jan 24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:45 PM

Mancherial: Labour department assistant commissioner Vinitha advised the eligible labourers working in the unorganised sector to apply for compensation extended by the government.

In a statement, Vinitha said that the kin of the laborers would get a compensation of Rs 2 lakh in the event of death and permanent disability, while Rs 1 lakh was given if a laborer gets partial disability. She told the eligible family members to apply for the monetary aid by visiting the office of the department located in Integrated District Officers Complex in Naspur by January 24.

The assistant commissioner further said that those laborers who enroll their names on eShram portal by March 31, 2022 were eligible to get the compensation. She told the applicants to duly furnish a copy of Aadhar card, death certificate, a medical report certifying disability and certificate of disability issued by a competent government agency. She asked them to utilise the opportunity.