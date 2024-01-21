Mancherial: LPG cylinders, monthly pension top Praja Palana applications

As many as 2,50,589 applications were accepted in the district at the time of the programme conducted from December 28 to January 6.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 21 January 2024, 06:18 PM

Mancherial: Applications for LPG cylinders at Rs.500 and monthly pension of Rs.2,500 for women under the Maha Laxmi scheme were the highest among over 10 lakh applications filed during the recent Praja Palana programme in the district.

As many as 2,50,589 applications were accepted in the district at the time of the programme conducted from December 28 to January 6. While 1,53,958 applications were received in rural parts, 96,631 applications were submitted in seven municipalities. A total of 1,702 counters were set up to collect the applications. Digitisation of the applications was done from January 7 to 18.

During the course of the digitisation, it was found that 10,84,547 applicants sought various guarantees. For instance, 2,13,037 applicants submitted applications for subsidized LPG cylinders, while 2,10,630 women applicants wanted the monthly pension of Rs 2,500. A total of 2,10,216 persons submitted applications requesting houses under the Indiramma housing scheme, while 1,80,143 applicants wanted the free power up to 200 units.

Similarly, 1,06,373 applicants sought monthly aid of Rs 12,000 and 93,634 persons requested Rythu Bharosa of Rs.15,000 per annum. A total of 10,598 tenant farmers gave applications for the monetary support from the government. Aspirants of various pensions accounted for 50,470 applications.

Even as the government advised the public to submit a single application to avail various benefits, people submitted multiple applications. About 300 data entry operators were employed to digitalise the applications in mandal centres and seven municipalities of the district by working for extra hours.

Meanwhile, officials said the data of the applications would be uploaded on a special website titled Prajapala.gov.in soon. They stated that a door-to-door survey would be organised to identify beneficiaries of the guarantees soon.