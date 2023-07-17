Mancherial MLA helps family of couple killed in road mishap

Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao assured steps to provide education to children of the couple and also extended a financial aid of Rs.5,000 to the family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

MLA Diwakar Rao consoles a bereaved family at Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Monday.

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao consoled and extended financial help to a family which lost a couple to a road accident at Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Monday.

Rao said the government would extend all support to the bereaved family members. Terming the accident an unfortunate incident, he assured steps to provide education to children of the couple and also extended a financial aid of Rs.5,000 to the family.

On Sunday, Mallikarjun (31) died when a lorry ran over him while he was crossing a road. Mallikharjun was trailing an ambulance in which the body of his wife Sharanya (28) was being taken to Ellaram from Karimnagar at the time of the mishap.

Sharanya died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar on Saturday night. She had allegedly attempted to end her life by consuming pesticide following a tiff with her neighbor. Their son Omkar, 7 and Ivanka 5, became orphans.