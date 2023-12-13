Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao inspects intake well of Sripadasagar Yellampalli project

MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao instructed officials concerned to take steps to supply water to other regions only after meeting drinking water and irrigation needs of Mancherial segment

MLA Premsagar Rao inspects an intake well at Sripadasagar Yellampalli project in Hajipur mandal on Wednesday

Mancherial: MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao instructed officials concerned to take steps to supply water to other regions only after meeting drinking water and irrigation needs of Mancherial segment. He inspected the intake well at Sripadasagar irrigation project in Yellampalli village of Hajipur mandal on Wednesday.

Rao learned allocation of water for various needs and asked the officials to ensure sufficient drinking water from the project to residents of Mancherial Assembly constituency by Sankranti festival. He promised to provide water to farms in Dandepalli mandal from Kaddam Narayana Reddy project. He told the officials not to cause inconvenience to the agriculture sector.

The legislator said that the onus of supplying drinking water to the public was on him for electing him. He vowed to develop the segment not only in drinking water and irrigation sectors, but also in many other fronts. He stated that a special focus was laid on addressing major challenges of the segment.

Mission Bhagiratha executive engineer Madusudan, Sriapada Yellampalli project executive engineer Swamy, Gudem lift irrigation scheme EE Dasharatham and many other officials were present.