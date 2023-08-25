Lorry driver burnt alive in road accident in Peddapalli

Published Date - 11:18 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A lorry driver was burnt alive when the cabin of the vehicle caught fire after crashing into another lorry on the Rajiv Rahadari near Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal on Friday night.

The lorry moving towards Peddapalli from Karimnagar hit another lorry near Katnapalli after which fire broke out in the cabin. The driver who got stuck in the cabin was burnt alive. His helper managed to jump out.

Police and Fire & Rescue Service officials are on the spot.

