Nizamabad: Four hurt as lorry rams car, hits toll plaza counter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Nizamabad: A lorry driver, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed a car into a toll plaza counter injuring two passengers and two staff at Indalwai on Tuesday.

According to reports, the lorry first rammed the car and then hit the toll plaza counter. The toll plaza staff immediately informed the police and shifted the victims to Nizamabad Government Hospital. The police reached the spot and took the lorry driver into custody. The police have registered a case and are investigating.