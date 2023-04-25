Lorry driver bludgeoned to death in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:36 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Mancherial: A 24-year old lorry driver was bludgeoned to death in full public view by a man, his wife and two children for reportedly harassing a woman by texting objectionable messages at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal on Tuesday.

Jaipur police said Muske Mahesh (24), a lorry driver from Indaram was murdered by four persons of a family of the same village. The accused persons were Kanakaiah, his wife Padma, daughter Mounika and son Sai.

Mahesh received fatal head injuries and died on the spot when Kanakaiah, Padma, Mounik and Sai allegedly hit him on the head repeatedly with a large boulder while neighbors were watching. He was reportedly harassing Shruti, Kanakaiah’s daughter.

Police said Mahesh was earlier in a relationship with Shruti, but she was married to another person a year ago. Mahesh then circulated their intimate photos and videos on social media, after which Shruti’s husband died by suicide. Her mother-in-law too died by suicide later. Shruti was staying with her parents since then.

On Tuesday, Mahesh passed through the lane in which Shruti was living and honked the horn of his motorbike. Her parents and siblings then caught him and attacked him, resulting in his death.

Jaipur ACP Narender said a case was booked and investigation was on.