Mancherial players shine in sub junior badminton event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Mancherial: Players belonging to the district came up trumps in a state-level under-15 sub junior badminton and masters (70 plus) conducted in Warangal from October 26 to 29.

District Badminton Association president Adla Mahesh and general secretary Pulluri Sudhakar said Sri Aditya Harshavardhan emerged as the runner up in singles of Under-15 and mixed doubles categories. Similarly, Pallem Rajalingu was the runner up in singles and doubles events. The two received medals from Warangal Commissioner of Police Tharun Joshi.

The players were congratulated by District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy, chief advisor of the association G Mukesh Goud, treasurer Satyapal Reddy, vice president Banda Meena Reddy, joint secretary Ramesh Reddy, members Baskarla Vasu, Bolishetti Kishan, Madhu, Krishna, Narender, Laxminarayana and many others.