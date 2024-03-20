Mancherial woman wins 42 year legal battle for Rs 3 crore

The 93-year-old Begum had approached a district court when she was not extended compensation for her 23 acres and 23 cents that were acquired for the Malabar Silk Plantation in 1982

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 07:20 PM

A view of the office of Mancherial RDO.

Mancherial: A 42-year long legal battle waged by an elderly woman from Parupalli village in Kotapalli mandal finally bore a positive result. Due to Azmeera Begum’s relentless struggle for justice, the office of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO)-Mancherial was attached for contempt of the court’s order in connection with a case of compensation of nearly Rs.3 crore for her land here on Wednesday.

The 93-year-old Begum had approached a district court when she was not extended compensation for her 23 acres and 23 cents that were acquired for the Malabar Silk Plantation in 1982. The court directed officials to pay the compensation of Rs.2.92 crore three months ago. The court in the order mentioned that the office would be attached if the officials did not provide the compensation.

Accordingly, the office was attached when the officials did not honor the order of the court within the stipulated time. While delivering the verdict, the court expressed anger over the callous attitude of the officials in sanctioning the compensation to the elderly woman. Staffers of the court affixed the order on the main entrance, computers, and furniture of the office.

Collector Badavath Santosh was learnt to be engaged in damage control measures and is holding consultations with Azmeera Begam after the office being attached brought disrepute to the Revenue department. However, Santosh was not available for a comment on why the compensation was delayed for quite a long time.