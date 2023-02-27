Mancherial: Youngster killed while returning from funeral

Police said Tharun (21) had gone to Nizamabad to console his friend whose brother ended life
Mancherial: A youngster who was returning home after consoling the family members of a medico who committed sucide, fell from a motorcycle on Chintaguda – Jinnaram road and died on the spot on Sunday night.
His blood splattered body was noticed on Monday. Police said Tharun (21) had gone to Nizamabad to console his friend whose brother ended life.
He participated in the funeral and was returning home. Tharun, apparently lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell down.