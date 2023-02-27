Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Mancherial Youngster Killed While Returning From Funeral

Mancherial: Youngster killed while returning from funeral

Police said Tharun (21) had gone to Nizamabad to console his friend whose brother ended life

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 27 February 23
Dasari Tharun (File Photo)

Mancherial: A youngster who was returning home after consoling the family members of a medico who committed sucide, fell from a motorcycle on Chintaguda – Jinnaram road and died on the spot on Sunday night.

His blood splattered body was noticed on Monday. Police said Tharun (21) had gone to Nizamabad to console his friend whose brother ended life.

He participated in the funeral and was returning home. Tharun, apparently lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell down.

