Mancherial: Zonal-level science fair held at TSWRC (Girls)-Bellampalli concludes

The students of the residential schools in Zone-1 participated in the fair and exhibited 118 science models.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

District Libraries Chairman R Praven and RCO Swarupa Rani gives away certificates of appreciation to students at Telangana Social Welfare Residential College (TSWRC)(Girls) in Bellampalli on Saturday.

Mancherial: A three-day long zonal-level science fair held on the premises of Telangana Social Welfare Residential College (TSWRC)(Girls)-Bellampalli concluded on Saturday.

The fair evoked an overwhelming response with students belonging to 59 residential schools or colleges displaying thought-provoking, science, mathematics, technology, biodiversity, safety, security, art and literature models. The students of the residential schools in Zone-1 participated in the fair and exhibited 118 science models. The schools are located in erstwhile Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Adilabad districts.

Dr Rajeshwar Naik, a coordinator of Krishi Vignana Kendram-Bellampalli, visited the fair and remarked that the students displayed thought-provoking models. “Ideas of the students create a sense of hope for the future. They can create wonders if encouraged. They came up with innovative models,” he opined. Similar fairs could be conducted at regular intervals, he added.

An innovative model explaining the role of mathematics in daily life created by students of TSWRS (Boys)-Kasipet won the first prize, while a creative model in mathematics category made by students of TSWRS-Asifabad (Boys) bagged the second prize. Students of TSWRS (Girls)-Nirmal came with a useful model and got the third prize.

A science model developed by students of TSWR Centre of Excellence (Boys)- Bellampalli achieved the first prize, while a model relating to biodiversity displayed by students of TSWRS (Boys)-Kasipet secured the first prize. Students of TSWRS (Boys)-Mancherial bagged first prize by showcasing a thought-provoking model in the safety and security segment. A model relating to art and literature exhibited by students of TSWRS (Boys)-Eturunagaram earned the first prize.

Cash prize

A cash prize of Rs 1,000 was given to winners of the first prize, while Rs 750 was presented to recipients of the second prize besides certificates of appreciation. Winners of the fair would participate in a state-level competition to be held soon. They were congratulated by Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and principal of their schools.

District Library Chairman R Pravani, ARCO Chintala Maheshwar Rao, District Coordinating Officers Ramala Bhaskar, Polu Balaraju, and Principals Sandaraja Swarupa, Inala Saidulu, G Sangeetha, P Jyothi, M Lalitha Kumar, Uturi Srinath, Ch Sandhya Rani, Rajamani, Premarani, many parents and guides were present.