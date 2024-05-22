Mango business moves at lethargic pace in Jagtial

Published Date - 22 May 2024

Jagtial: Mango trading in Jagtial market is moving at a very sluggish pace. The trade, which had started on a brisk note in the beginning of the season, has gradually declined, reportedly due to poor quality of the fruits.

Chelgal mango market located on the outskirts of Jagtial town is one of the biggest markets in the State. Since Jagtial mangoes are famous, traders from different north Indian States too usually come down here to purchase the crop during summer. However, nature had different plans this year. Besides various diseases and pests attacking the crop in different stages, the recent rains and hailstorms damaged the crop in a big way. Not only a fall in yield, but these hit the quality of the mangoes as well.

Many traders are not showing interest to procure the mangoes. The best quality mangoes (Banganapalle variety) were purchased spending Rs.60 to Rs.65 per kilogram in the beginning of the season. Now, Rs 55 to Rs 60 is being paid. Now, only Dashari and Totapuri varieties are arriving on the market. As quality crops are not being brought to the market, buyers are not showing interest to come to Jagtial market for trading. Traders are going to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to buy the best quality fruits.

A number of traders from Delhi visit Jagtial market to buy mangoes in the season and make business by transporting fruits to different north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Nagpur and others. Every year, about mango trade worth Rs 100 crore would be done in the market. This year, though 50 to 60 traders visited the market in the beginning of the season, a majority of them returned one week ago due to poor quality of the crop. Out of 88 traders who got licenses to take part in mango trading, only 50 percent of traders (44) opened their shops.

Moreover, for the first time, market committee authorities have introduced an ‘open auction system’ to benefit the farmers. Earlier, traders used to buy the crop according to their wish by forming syndicates. Putting an end to that practice, officials introduced an open auction system.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Jagtial agriculture market committee secretary, Thanniru Rajashekhar said that when the first picked crop arrived at the market, traders participated in trading in a big way and spent Rs 60 to Rs 65 per kilogram. Later on, they were staying away due to poor quality. So far, 12,000 metric tons of mangoes have been purchased. Mango orchards are spread in 35,000 acres in the district.