Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan – II’ to release on April 28

Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan - I’ was a smashing hit last year with positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan – I’ was a smashing hit last year with positive reviews from both audiences and critics. With movie buffs waiting for the sequel of the period drama, ‘Ponniyin Selvan – II’ is all set to open in theatres in IMAX, on April 28 this year.

The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, and Madras Talkies, took to social media to announce the news. They even shared a poster on Twitter announcing their association with IMAX and revealing the release date.

Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name, which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The first part of the film collected nearly Rs 500 crore at the global box office and is available on Prime Video.

‘PS-II’ is reportedly filmed simultaneously with the first part and continues the story of the great Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola, the most powerful king in the South at his time, chiefly remembered for reinstating the Chola power and ensuring its supremacy in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Headlined by the star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Karthi, among others, the pan-Indian film has soundtracks provided by music director AR Rahman.