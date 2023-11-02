Hyderabad comedian Vivek Muralidharan’s hilarious take on Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour-week’ remark

Hyderabad: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour week’ remark has sparked widespread discussions both online and offline. People have expressed various opinions on the feasibility of such an intense work schedule, with some criticising the idea and others supporting it. The trending topic has also led to an outpouring of jokes and memes on the internet.

Riding the wave of this discussion, Hyderabad-based comedian Vivek Muralidharan, during his recent show at Guruswamy Centre in the city, humorously decoded the concept to see if the suggestion was possible. At the beginning of the show, he requested a phone from the audience and proceeded to calculate the number of hours an individual would spend working and the remaining time available for other things.

According to the final calculation, he said that a person would only have 24 hours per week or 52 days per year for personal time. As the video went viral, many users were left amused by his humour. “Work-life balance friends,” he captioned the video on Instagram.

“What about travelling to the office up and down per day 2-3 hours. So in a week average 18 hours. The balance we have is 3 hours (sic),” a user said. “Billionaires want people to work overtime till they die! Nothing new. Modern-day slavery (sic),” another wrote.

Appearing on a podcast, Narayana Murthy said India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world and asked the youth to contribute towards building the culture so that India can compete effectively on the global stage.

Many internet users, including celebrities, condemned his remarks and Dr, Deepak Krishnamurthy, a Bengaluru-based cardiologist, noted that such inhumane working hours can create a whole generation with a host of heart-related comorbidities.