Hyderabad may dethrone Bengaluru as IT Capital of India: Former Infosys CEO

Former Infosys CEO and Chairman of Manipal Global Education TV Mohandas Pai blamed the 'neglect' of the successive Karnataka governments for this potential shift.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:50 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Former Infosys CEO and Chairman of Manipal Global Education TV Mohandas Pai on Wednesday said that Hyderabad may take over the tag of “Information Technology capital of India” and cautioned the Karnataka government about the same.

Pai blamed the ‘neglect’ of the successive Karnataka governments for this potential shift and hoped that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah would show more energy in improving the city. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings.

Will Hyderabad Dethrone Bangalore's IT Status? continued neglect of Bengaluru by successive govts over last 10 years has led to this. Hope govt shows more energy to improve city



Several users reacted to the businessman’s post saying that Hyderabad, is indeed in going to dethrone Bengaluru as the IT capital of the country. Many have commented on Pai’s post applauding Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s contribution in putting Hyderabad in the spotlight, even as the city grows from strength to strength as an IT powerhouse.

A user with the username @vigytweets commented on Pai saying, “If BRS Wins definitely…. if Congress wins in Telangana Hyderabad will be gone to dogs in real estate and IT growth. The current Hyderabad growth and planning is because of KTR. BJP is no where in race in Telangana so no use of talking about them.”

If BRS Wins definitely….if Congress wins in Telengana Hyderabad will be gone to dogs in real estate and IT growth. The current Hyderabad growth and planning is because of KTR. BJP is no where in race in Telengana so no use talking about them.

Another user going by the username @RaviGAk said, “In all probabilities it is going to happen. Unless the government thinks innovatively and acts at lightning speed.”

Wishing that there one Hyderabad in every state, X user @ShivaRa51310785 said, “I wish there is one such Hyderabad in every state. This is something to be celebrated and proud.

I wish there is one such Hyderabad in every state . This is something to be celebrated and proud.

Calling the successive Karnataka governments corrupt, a user with the username @thereal_ravan commented saying, “Being a proud Bengalurean!! I admit Our corrupt Govts have messed up this amazing city!! HYD will grow & is growing rapidly, no doubt! One day HYD will dethrone BLR for sure, its a harsh FACT! My hope is, BLR shud be a union territory & b saved from these corrupt politicians!”

Being a proud Bengalurean!! I admit Our corrupt Govts have messed up this amazing city!! HYD wil grow & is growing rapidly, no doubt! One day HYD wil dethrone BLR for sure, its a harsh FACT! My hope is, BLR shud be a union territory & b saved from these corrupt politicians!

“Bangalore has already been dethroned by Hyderabad in the hardware space,” wrote @Sumita61.

#Bangalore has already been dethroned by #Hyderabad in the hardware space.