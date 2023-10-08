Hyderabad: Home Minister inaugurates Kadthal police station

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:58 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

DGP Anjani Kumar said the government was determined to maintain peace in the society and women safety has been given top priority. The new police station buildings that are coming up in recent time have all modern facilities.

Hyderabad: The newly constructed state-of-the-art police station building at Kadthal in Rangareddy district was inaugurated by the Home Minister Mohd.Mahmood Ali. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs.2 crore in collaboration with Fortune Butterfly on an area spread across 9,000 square feet.

Speaking on this occasion, the Home Minister said the Telangana Police has set an example for the country in the protection of property, human life. In Kadthal police station, special measures have been taken for quick resolution of cases using modern technology.

“There is a big difference between the police system before the formation of the State and present. The government laid emphasis on infrastructure by allocating a huge budget to the police department. Due to the actions taken by the police, there has been a sense of security in the minds of the people,” he said.

