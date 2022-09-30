MANUU to celebrate its silver jubilee with historical play on Golconda’s Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum

The play that was invited to Turkey and the USA is written by Noor Baig and Mohammad Ali Baig, and translated into Urdu by late Kadir Zaman.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is unparalleled in its commitment to Urdu language and Deccani culture. It is befitting that its silver jubilee is being marked with a play by Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, which is as committed to reviving the theatre art form in the Deccan.

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s globally feted play ‘Savaan-e-Hayat’ is a biography of Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum, who ruled the 17th century kingdom of Golconda. She was the daughter of Hyderabad’s founder King Quli Qutb Shah. She was married to his successor, King Muhammad Qutb Shah, and was regent and then queen mother to King Abdullah Qutb Shah. Her powerful vision and stratagems helped thwart Mughal invasion of the Deccan, besides being a ruler who contributed to the well-being of her subjects and architecture of the city.

The play that was invited to Turkey and the USA is written by Noor Baig and Mohammad Ali Baig, and translated into Urdu by late Kadir Zaman. It is directed by Padma Shri recipient Mohammad Ali Baig who also brings to life the three important men in the queen’s life, playing the three roles of successive rulers of the Deccan.

The grand 1500-seater amphitheatre at the university campus shall be the venue for Baig’s acclaimed play on October 3. Veteran actor Rashmi Seth plays the titular role, supported by Noor Baig, Vijay Prasad, SA Majeed and Sara Hussain.

The play brings the story of an unsung hero to light and takes the audience into a chapter of history that altered the fate of the Deccan.

Prof Salma Ahmed Farooqui, (Director, H. K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, MANUU, Hyderabad) says, “The Maulana Azad National Urdu University is celebrating its silver jubilee this year. One of the best ways of creating a landmark of this special year is holding Mohammad Ali Baig’s historical theatrical production ‘Savaan e Hayat’, which beautifully depicts the grandeur of Hyderabad’s glorious past. The H. K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies is proud and honoured to feature this historical drama on October 3 in the open-air auditorium of the university. This play will be enacted by the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation.”