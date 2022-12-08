MANUU to hold talks on Cyber Abuse against Women on Dec 9

The talks are being organised to observe Elimination of Violence and Discrimination against Women Pakhwada.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in association with the Department of Women Education and MANUU Drama Club is conducting talks on ‘Cyber Stalking and Cyber Abuse against Women’ and ‘Emotional and Mental Violence against Women’ on Friday. The talks are being organised to observe Elimination of Violence and Discrimination against Women Pakhwada.

The speakers – Sunitha, Inspector of Police, Cyberabad Women’s Police Station and Jameela Nishat, Founder-Director, Shaheen Collective will be delivering talks to spread awareness and for sensitization. The club will also be presenting a skit Aurat adapted from Safdar Hashmi’s play apart from a Mime show, Gudiya and Parinda a musical play.

Several events such as movie screening, competitions on slogan writing, poster presentation, short film, documentary film and photography contests on the theme ‘Violence against Women’ were organized during the 16 day campaign. The last day of the campaign will be observed as Day of Introspection on December 10.